Two days after intercepting a pervert while performing on stage, Stonebwoy is still being hailed by all!

Stream his latest song, Greedy Men, that preaches against Galamsey here!

After winning hearts with a gentlemanly move to prevent a fan from videoing the underpants of one of his dancers while performing on stage, Stonebwoy has still kept commendations pouring in!

When the singer was dishing out songs from his rich repertoire at the Amapiano and Brunch in Accra on Sunday, one ecstatic fan decided to overstep his boundaries while basking in the euphoria of the moment.

While the dancer was emitting her sensuality with her big backside and lowering her waist to the rhythm of the music, one fan decided to tilt his camera in a way meant to capture the lady’s underwear perhaps in the hope that her coochie was bare.

However, Stoenwbwoy quickly intervened by snatching the phone and throwing it in the crowd. The video to this effect has divided opinions on the internet.

