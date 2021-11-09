Shatta Wale & Medikal case adjourned till December 7; court orders release of their phones!

Shatta Wale and Medikal returned to The Accra Circuit Court 4 earlier today for the hearing of their individual cases following their remand and bail a few weeks ago.

Following proceedings from the court hearing today, the Accra Circuit Court 4 has ordered the police to release the mobile phones of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his teammates which are still in police possession.

The lawyer of Shatta Wale and his fellow team members, Jerry Avenorgbo told the judge, Judge Emmanuel Essandor that the items of his clients were confiscated after his arrest and have since not been released.

The lawyer of Shatta Wale argued that his clients are entertainment personalities who largely depend on their mobile phones and they cannot go about their businesses without their phones. He stated that the police’s continuous withholding of their phones will cause them some financial loss.

Lawyer Jerry further argued that every piece of information the police needs for further investigations is on social media, hence, he sees no reason why their phones should be confiscated. He added that going through their phones would only serve to breach their privacy.

Yesterday Shatta Wale and Medikal recorded two different songs in a day at two different locations #BeAfraidremix video and #DTB video. There’s none to do it better than this 2 🐐s and just wait for this bangers 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T0dNiZbDOf — Nana Fapimso 👊 (@pnorvinyo_17) November 7, 2021

After the argument was presented, Judge Emmanuel Essandor ruled that the phones be given to the suspects since they have not been found guilty.

“It is not the work of the defence to help the prosecution to do their case. After all, the accused is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. The phones of the accused should be released to them. The alleged offenses were allegedly made on social media.”

The case has been adjourned to December 7th

