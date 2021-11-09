Love, life, and Accra hustle inspire Korshi T’s 19th Nov. song

This new single Different Vibe a perfect example of how Korshi T blends his influences to create something familiar yet unique.

Scheduled to be released on 19th November 2021, the Afro Fusion track features Pzeefire, a Ghanaian-based Nigerian AfroPop star.

The two artistes tackle how their love lives and hustles in the streets of Accra affect their career. They outline how intimate moments with the ones they love make the journey more bearable.

Different Vibe Cover Art

Korshi T, born Nathan Tsagli is a Ghanaian singer/songwriter & composer who captures stories of love and life and the many dynamics that come with them.

His sound can best be categorized in the new Alte, Afro Rnb and Afro-fusion Genre.

Drawing inspiration from Asa, M3nsa, EdSheeran, and Kendrick Lamar, Korshi’s music and style can be described as eccentric and rooted in the modern African sound.

