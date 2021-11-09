Top Stories

Feli Nuna reps Ghana on DJ Edu’s AfroBoss Spotlight

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Recent music by some artists sound like my demo - Feli Nuna
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Off Da Ground signee Feli Nuna, has taken Ghana to the international stage once more by appearing on DJ Edu’s AfroBoss Spotlight Afrobeats compilation.

The well-known singer and performer was nominated for Afroboss Spotlight on Audiomack Africa along with other known African artists.

This compilation is curated by international Disc Jockey – DJ Edu of the various talents from across Africa who have helped to make Afrobeats a global phenomenon.

After making a significant impact on the international stage, Afrobeats has become a world major genre, second only to hip-hop.

Feli Nuna, known in real life as Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah is a Ghanaian rapper, singer, songwriter, director and producer.

An alumna of Coke Studio Africa 2016, she is known in Ghana for a number of singles including; ‘I Like Am’, ‘Lose Control’, ‘Afro Magic’, ‘Dream’ and ‘Azumah’.

She has worked with Pappy Kojo, Stonebwoy and Kuami Eugene, and performed at international events including the Yaws Fashion Show in the Gambia and the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China.

Her first single release under Off Da Ground was “Wanted” which she followed up with the latest “Anadwo”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Azaa by Feli Nuna

Video: Azaa by Feli Nuna

21st August 2019
Feli Nuna to give 1k to winners of AzumahDanceChallenge!

Feli Nuna to give 1k to winners of Azumah Dance Challenge!

20th August 2019
Feli Nuna to Launch Sanitation Campaign during Volta Tour

Feli Nuna to launch Sanitation Campaign during Volta Tour

2nd July 2019
Fire by DJ Akuaa feat. Feli Nuna

Audio: Fire by DJ Akuaa feat. Feli Nuna

12th April 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker