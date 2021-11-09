Feli Nuna reps Ghana on DJ Edu’s AfroBoss Spotlight

Off Da Ground signee Feli Nuna, has taken Ghana to the international stage once more by appearing on DJ Edu’s AfroBoss Spotlight Afrobeats compilation.

The well-known singer and performer was nominated for Afroboss Spotlight on Audiomack Africa along with other known African artists.

This compilation is curated by international Disc Jockey – DJ Edu of the various talents from across Africa who have helped to make Afrobeats a global phenomenon.

After making a significant impact on the international stage, Afrobeats has become a world major genre, second only to hip-hop.

Feli Nuna, known in real life as Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah is a Ghanaian rapper, singer, songwriter, director and producer.

An alumna of Coke Studio Africa 2016, she is known in Ghana for a number of singles including; ‘I Like Am’, ‘Lose Control’, ‘Afro Magic’, ‘Dream’ and ‘Azumah’.

She has worked with Pappy Kojo, Stonebwoy and Kuami Eugene, and performed at international events including the Yaws Fashion Show in the Gambia and the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China.

Her first single release under Off Da Ground was “Wanted” which she followed up with the latest “Anadwo”.

