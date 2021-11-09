Concert launched! 24th December is for Samini

Believe it or not, Samini will be 40years in December; and to celebrate in a majestic way akin to the artist’s craft itself, the Samini Xperience Concert will be held.

The Samini Xperience Concert, in partnership with MTN, will seek to crystalise the achievements of the Dancehall artist and also recognise Samini as one of MTN Ghana’s top brand ambassadors.

Samini has been a shining light in the Ghanaian music industry since he first flashed on the screens and airwaves with his verse on Mary Agyapong’s Ade Dede.

The music video to that song had the bat-signal searchlight when Samini, then known as Batman, appeared in the video with a black suit.

It’s been over 20 years since those images were seen on National TV and up till now, the artist has still remained relevant with his music, stage performances and artist persona.

Longtime admirers of Samini, MTN Ghana stated at the launch of the concert “We are supporting the Samini Xperience Concert as a show of our commitment to the creative arts industry and the Samini brand“.

From featuring on major hit songs, through to releasing his own debut single (Linda) and down to his last album, Untamed, Samini will indeed be celebrated come 24th December 2021 at an event that surely break records and leave a lasting memory of a meaningful birthday enjoyed.

Tickets for the event are going for GHS350 & GHS250 and you can book a table also at saminixperience.com

