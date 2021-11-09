Cecilia Marfo opens up after viral ‘What Shawa Say’ video; names Kwabena Kwabena, Amakye Dede & Kojo Antwi as favorite secular acts

Following her recent viral video, Gospel act & Evangelist, Cecilia Marfo has answered various controversies surrounding her life and ministry in an interview with Abeiku Santana.

Cecilia Marfo has been trending for a few days after her videos of her went viral on social media. Cecilia Marfo was heard singing a popular song “What shall I say unto the Lord” in her own words which got a lot of people roaring with laughter.

In a recent interview on Okay FM, the host, Abeiku Santana quizzed the gospel artist on what type of songs she loves singing and listening to. Cecilia Marfo stated that she loves English songs and will continue to sing them despite the wrong choice of words she uses.

According to her, she receives most of her messages and songs from God in English then after she sings them, she asks her people to translate them for her. She added that God helps people to understand her English songs even though she sings them wrongly.

Cecilia Marfo also stated some songs she likes aside from Gospel songs. She named Kwabena Kwabena’s “Bue Kwan bi ma me” as an inspirational song, and loves songs from Kojo Antwi and Amakye Dede. She added that these songs are songs that come with wisdom.

Furthermore, recall that in 2014, the church of Pentecost suspended the singer from the church because she has set up a prayer camp which was in contravention with the Church’s policy.

Oh but Cecilia Marfo too sup?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MmVns1iA2Z — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@Sikaofficial1) November 3, 2021

The then Ashaiman Area Head of the church of Pentecost, Apostle Nene Amegatcher in an interview disclosed that the gospel artist had to be suspended from the church because she breached the policy of the church and also lied to the church that she was not opening a prayer camp.

Apostle Nene disclosed further that Cecilia Marfo was suspended from partaking in any activities the Church of Pentecost was involved in.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Cecilia Marfo insisted that she was not suspended from the church of Pentecost. According to Cecilia Marfo, she paid her tithe to the church from 2008 to 2018.

At long last we have found FIRE 🔥

Fire k) w’akyi kakra 😂

Fire bra pic.twitter.com/eOC5WZfw7z — Ed, Edd & Eddy (@edkneid) November 6, 2021

“I wasn’t suspended like it was widely spread. I used to go and pay my tithe and Apostle Professor Kwadwo Ninfour Opoku Onyinah insisted that he had not suspended me so I was not suspended” she said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!