Tee Rhyme clocks 8 nominations at the 2021 Eastern Music Awards!

Stylish Music Gang (SMG) Artist, TEE RHYME this year is among the few that can brag to the core after securing 8 top nominations in the Eastern Music Awards scheme.

After 4 succession years, the Eastern Music Awards will hold it’s 5th edition come December 18th 2021 at the Apenteng Hall in Koforidua the capital of the region.

The scheme which sees to awarding hardworking musical acts and industrial players that contributes to the success and growth of the industry becomes a bragging right and an achievement to those who gets nominated by the board and by how many nominations they gets.

But to get nominated you need to put in the required hardwork, meaning the more nominations you get, the harder you have worked under the year of review.

His nominations include, RAPPER OF THE YEAR, ARTIST OF THE YEAR, HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR, HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR, EAST SIDE SONG OF THE YEAR, AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR, BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR, MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR.

His hardwork and success can be attributed to works such as: KARMA, WOSO, THIS YEAR, APUSKELEKE, 3TUƆ, BOWO NSAM ft AMG ARMANI, LYRICAL JOE, KOJO FYNEBOI, DEAR LORD, KWAKU TENG, HEY among the lots for his personal singles.

He also had YAA PONO feature him on his SOVRAN album with YEBETO. Concert/Event lovers were not left out when he single handedly staged one of the biggest musical event that has happened under the year of review with his EASTCOAT VIRTUAL CONCERT.

Adding to his chalked success in this edition, videographer like WINDOWS getting nominated for the VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR for his (TEE RHYME) FIRE ft. RAS KUUKU and EMMA KAY also got his chance to be nominated for the SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR for the production of APUSKELEKE.

