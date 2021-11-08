SK Frimpong & team sweep 3 awards including overall Artiste of the Year at maiden Western Gospel Awards!

Renowned Ghanaian worshipper SK Frimpong has been adjudged the overall artiste of the year at the maiden edition of Western Gospel Awards.

The event which was held on 7th November at the word of life Assemblies of God church, Anaji embraced a massive attendance coupled with outstanding ministration and performances.

The night saw SK Frimpong winning two awards in the category of worship song of the year and the overall artiste of the year. SK whose name has become a house hold name in the West and it’s environs has expressed an appreciation to God, the organizers and everyone who supported Him.

SK Frimpong who had his humble beginnings in “Banko” (a small town in the Ashanti region) has won the hearts of many in Takoradi and Ghana at large with His spirit filled worship ministrations.

About SK Frimpong

Stephen Kwadwo Agyen popularly known as SK Frimpong is an award winning Gospel Artiste in Ghana. He hails from Banko in The Ashanti region. Sk Frimpong is known for his spirit filled ministrations and vibrant ministry. He is the president of SK Frimpong Ministries.

Sk Frimpong has carved a strong fan base for himself in the Takoradi as his annual concert Dynamic praise hosts over 5000 people in attendance. He has shared platforms with Joe Mettle, Selina Boateng, Ohemaa Mercy, SP Kofi Sarpong and many others.

He has Bagged the award for “Gospel Act of the year” in Western Music Awards for 2 consecutive times with 4 albums to his credit.

Music Ministry

SK Frimpong started ministry at a tender age in the Pentecost Church in a small village in Ashanti region called Banko.

His passion for music gave him platforms at an early age which made him yearn to pursue gospel music.

Fast forward, SK Frimpong has carved a strong fan base in Takoradi as his annual concert dynamic praise hosts over 5000 people. SK Frimpong has 4 albums to his credit, Anwanwasem, Manifestation, Rain of worship(live) and Weapon of worship (live).

SK Frimpong has graced platforms beyond the borders of Ghana with ministrations in Nigeria (Garment of worship), South Africa ( Worship as a weapon), Togo ( We bow by John and Gifty ) and Cote Dvoire ( Adoration ).

His annual event Dynamic Praise since 2013 which has featured Sp Kofi Sarpong, Selina Boateng, Joyce Blessing and many more. He sits an audience of over 5000 people.

