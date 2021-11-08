Top Stories

SK Frimpong & team sweep 3 awards including overall Artiste of the Year at maiden Western Gospel Awards!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
SK Frimpong & team sweep 3 awards including overall Artiste of the Year at maiden Western Gospel Awards!
SK Frimpong & team sweep 3 awards including overall Artiste of the Year at maiden Western Gospel Awards!

Renowned Ghanaian worshipper SK Frimpong has been adjudged the overall artiste of the year at the maiden edition of Western Gospel Awards.

The event which was held on 7th November at the word of life Assemblies of God church, Anaji embraced a massive attendance coupled with outstanding ministration and performances.

The night saw SK Frimpong winning two awards in the category of worship song of the year and the overall artiste of the year. SK whose name has become a house hold name in the West and it’s environs has expressed an appreciation to God, the organizers and everyone who supported Him.

SK Frimpong who had his humble beginnings in “Banko” (a small town in the Ashanti region) has won the hearts of many in Takoradi and Ghana at large with His spirit filled worship ministrations.

About SK Frimpong

Stephen Kwadwo Agyen popularly known as SK Frimpong is an award winning Gospel Artiste in Ghana. He hails from Banko in The Ashanti region. Sk Frimpong is known for his spirit filled ministrations and vibrant ministry. He is the president of SK Frimpong Ministries.

Sk Frimpong has carved a strong fan base for himself in the Takoradi as his annual concert Dynamic praise hosts over 5000 people in attendance. He has shared platforms with Joe Mettle, Selina Boateng, Ohemaa Mercy, SP Kofi Sarpong and many others.
He has Bagged the award for “Gospel Act of the year” in Western Music Awards for 2 consecutive times with 4 albums to his credit.

Music Ministry

SK Frimpong started ministry at a tender age in the Pentecost Church in a small village in Ashanti region called Banko.
His passion for music gave him platforms at an early age which made him yearn to pursue gospel music.

Fast forward, SK Frimpong has carved a strong fan base in Takoradi as his annual concert dynamic praise hosts over 5000 people. SK Frimpong has 4 albums to his credit, Anwanwasem, Manifestation, Rain of worship(live) and Weapon of worship (live).

SK Frimpong has graced platforms beyond the borders of Ghana with ministrations in Nigeria (Garment of worship), South Africa ( Worship as a weapon), Togo ( We bow by John and Gifty ) and Cote Dvoire ( Adoration ).

His annual event Dynamic Praise since 2013 which has featured Sp Kofi Sarpong, Selina Boateng, Joyce Blessing and many more. He sits an audience of over 5000 people.

May be an image of text that says "WESTERN GOSPEL 2AWARD A Western Gospel Manager of Year P ENTERTAINMENT PROLIFIC GH"

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Weapon Of Worship by SK Frimpong

Video Premiere: Weapon Of Worship by SK Frimpong

1st July 2020
SK Frimpong drops yet another power-packed thriller; Weapon of Worship

SK Frimpong drops yet another power-packed thriller; Weapon of Worship

1st July 2020
S.K Frimpong, Joe Mettle billed for Harvest Chapel Val's Day event; Deep Love

S.K Frimpong, Joe Mettle billed for Harvest Chapel Val’s Day event; Deep Love

12th February 2020
SK Frimpong set to host South Africa edition of Dynamic Praise '20

SK Frimpong set to host South Africa edition of Dynamic Praise '20

22nd January 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker