Odes to family and greatness: Joey Papking gets personal on new ‘’East Side’’ EP

When sonical mastery meets lived-experiences, the result is always infectiously good music and this is what Joey Papking served fans on his new ‘’East Side’’ EP.

Stream or download Joey Papking’s ‘’East Side’’ EP across all major digital platforms.

From songs paying tribute to his late parents to hard-hitting Hip-Hop bangers that allude to the greats before us, Joey has managed to create a masterpiece that transcends genres and permeates the very core of human emotion.

The six-track EP starts with ‘Son of Mercy’ – a song which Joey says brought him to tears when recording and still opens the waterworks everytime he re-listens.

‘Son of Mercy’ is a tribute to his late parents, throwing light on the struggles the rest of the family faced in the aftermath of their passing and how God came through for him in the end of it all.

‘Humble Cry’ follows with another sombre theme. Here Joey pours his heart out to God to keep seeing him through the hard days yet to come. The EP continues with four more impressive records – ‘Town’, ‘Yenti Fo’ featuring Medikal, ‘Hope’ – a slow love song featuring Camidoh and Young Joey and climaxes with the Hip-Hop banger ‘Out of My Way’ featuring Coba.

With major production credits by Fimfim, ‘’East Side’’ EP will take you on a ride through Joey’s life to appreciate the artist’ journey and story from a very personal perspective.

Instagram: joey.papking

Twitter: @_JoeyPapking

Facebook: Joey Papking

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!