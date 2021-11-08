Listen Up: Tina Brown Africa’s ‘Ginger’ remaster is on steroids

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Tina Brown Africa releases the remastered version of her highly anticipated single Ginger, produced by YawBeatz and mixed and mastered by Survivor Beatz.

The Afro-Caribbean single is sensual and uplifting. The spicy track is the perfect soundtrack for hot summer nights and passionate party flings. Alongside the single, she also dropped the accompanying lyric video for the song.

The official visuals to this sensual hit will be released on November 19, 2021 directed by Nii Josia.

The single released through Outspoken Music Group is leading the way for her EP to be released in the summer of 2022. Tina is managed by Greene Leaf Media.

