KobbySalm holds successful listening session for upcoming This Is US EP; set to drop ‘Twale’ ahead of EP release

KobbySalm, Ghana’s favorite award winning Urban Gospel Artist, releases his new single ‘Twale’ which features Sam Oladotun of Lynx Entertainment, the trailblazer of his impending album, ‘This Is US’ , which is set to be the talk of the season.

The ‘This Is US’ album has been introduced over the past weeks through the “THIS IS US’ freestyles that feature the likes of Trooth, KingMade, Tephlon, Terley, LordKess, GhCounty and Iris Musik.

The ‘THIS IS US’ movement is Kobby Salm’s way of introducing the true identity of gospel artists in the Urban Space and also propagating the gospel of unity amongst the Urban Gospel Space—a thing which had, in the past, remained close to a mystery to many.

The This Is US Album, through the artful blend of sweet tunes and heavenly inspired lyrics, promises to be one that reshapes how the nation sees Urban Gospel music.

This track will be available for download across all major streaming platforms, and shall mark a new era that stars the tunes of Urban Gospel Music in Ghana.













The full album will be released next week on 19th November 2021.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!