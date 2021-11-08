Abiana holds successful album concert for Alemle Lala

After a well-attended and successful launch concert for her debut Alemle Lala album, we can now say “Abiana has arrived”!

Abiana did not only fill the place to capacity but gave the attendees an extra reason and added value for showing up to her big night.

Performing with a live set of 8 songs flawlessly from her maiden album, patrons were served at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill with Alemle Lala on the night of Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Her regal entry with “Hewale” stunned the audience to their heels. As if not enough she served other songs on the album from “Amen” to “My House”, “Ebaahi” into “Baby Mo”.

Well brewed songs that’d pass for professionally produced urban African sounds with a global touch. Her Ga and Ewe roots were deeply planted in her lyrics on various as well as Twi and English dialects.

Her power-packed performance had everyone gleefully applauding her through each performance till she finished the set.

Abiana delivered so well that her 1-hour performance set felt like a 5-minutes’ energetic delivery the audience wanted more.

She performed 8 songs off the 12-tracked Album released on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Listen to the Alemle Lala album here: https://mipromo.ffm.to/abiana-alemlelala

“Alemle Lala”, which means “Songs From November”, is available for downloads and streams on major digital platforms across the world.

The album could be dislimbed into sub-genres like Highlife, Afrobeats, Afro-Fusion/Afropop, Soul, Hiplife/Rap/Hiphop, Dancehall, and American Pop.

Abiana performed a resounding acoustic with her guitar and it was quite scintillating. She performed with a 13-Member Band. Kuami Eugene pulled a surprise appearance on her during her performance. He also serenaded the audience to some of his hit songs after Abiana’s performance.













AJ Sarpong from Citi 97.3fm cum Citi TV was the MC for the show. Silicon House Productions handled the filming and other production activities of her performance.

Entertainment Journalists and personalities including Andy Dosty, Prince (Don) Tsegah, Ameyaw Debrah, Elorm Beenie, David Mawuli, Kobby Kyei, Edward Blagogee, Abrantepa of GhanaWeb, Apiorkor (Citi TV), and Ibrahim Ben Bako of Joy Prime TV attended.

