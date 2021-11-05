Top Stories

Party hard with Fuse ODG’s ‘Booze Anthem’

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Party hard with Fuse ODG's 'Booze Anthem'
Party hard with Fuse ODG's 'Booze Anthem'. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG

Off Da Ground frontman, Fuse ODG has today added another big song to his long list of global hits with an eye on dominating the music charts.

The multiple award-winning singer has released ‘Booze Anthem’ to keep his fans and the rest of the world on the dance floor.

Booze Anthem features fellow artists Quamina MP and Kofi Kinaata with production credits going to Lex with additional finesse provided by Kelp Vibes.

Listen and Stream here: https://fanlink.to/BoozeAnthem

Nana Richard Abiona, better known as Fuse ODG, is a Ghanaian-British afrobeats artist best known for his singles Annetna, Dangerous Love, Million Pound Girl, and others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Fuse ODG excites crowd at 'This Is Oxford Concert' in UK

Fuse ODG excites crowd at ‘This Is Oxford Concert’ in UK

27th September 2021
Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 38: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

26th September 2021
Fuse tops Spotify most-streamed Ghanaian songs

Fuse tops Spotify most-streamed Ghanaian songs

22nd September 2021
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 37: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

19th September 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker