Party hard with Fuse ODG’s ‘Booze Anthem’

Off Da Ground frontman, Fuse ODG has today added another big song to his long list of global hits with an eye on dominating the music charts.

The multiple award-winning singer has released ‘Booze Anthem’ to keep his fans and the rest of the world on the dance floor.

Booze Anthem features fellow artists Quamina MP and Kofi Kinaata with production credits going to Lex with additional finesse provided by Kelp Vibes.

Listen and Stream here: https://fanlink.to/BoozeAnthem

Nana Richard Abiona, better known as Fuse ODG, is a Ghanaian-British afrobeats artist best known for his singles Annetna, Dangerous Love, Million Pound Girl, and others.

