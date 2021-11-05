Medikal gets emotional while vibing to an unreleased song about his Ankaful prison experience!

Following his recent experience inside the Ankaful prisons during a 5-day remand, Medikal almost broke down in tears while jamming to his upcoming single themed on that experience.

On 21st October 2021, Medikal was reportedly arrested by the police for brandishing a gun in a viral video sighted on social media. He was spotted with his wife, Fella Makafui, at the Accra Regional Police Command charge office.

He was prosecuted at the Accra Circuit court and remanded into police custody for five days. He was later granted bail of GHc100,000 with one surety.

In a video he posted on his Twitter page, Medikal was seen with his adorable daughter, Island while jamming to his yet-to-be-released song about his experience in Ankaful prison. The rapper almost broke down in tears while recounting his episodes in Ankaful prison.

