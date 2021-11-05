Listen to Sconzy’s debut single ‘Bad Gyal’ featuring Empress Afi

Following his sensational run to third place on Season 10 of TV3 Talented Kids back in 2019, promising Reggae/Afro-dancehall artist, Gershon Gadah aka Sconzy makes a lasting first impression with his eagerly awaited debut and the sky is truly the limit.

Talented newcomer, Sconzy unveils his first commercial single today, complete with an absorbing ambience and a feature from American-Ghanaian artist, Empress Afi. Stream or download Sconzy’s ‘Bad Gyal’ across all major digital platforms here:

Dubbed ‘Bad Gyal’, the new Afro-dancehall song is big on energy and rhythms and is powered by a distinct meld of vocals from the two artists, alongside a narrative that hinges on their searing infatuation for one another.

‘’It’s truly a dream come true to be finally out with my first single under a supportive music label. This is what I’ve always wanted and I’m ready to prove myself to music lovers far and wide. I hope fans enjoy ‘Bad Gyal’. Sconzy to the world’’, the young artist shared.

‘Bad Gyal’ is set to propel The Justice Experience Entertainment signee to full-blown stardom and secure a fan base for the 17-year-old, right in time for his takeover of the Dancehall genre in the years ahead.

Instagram: sconzymusic Twitter: @SconzyMusic Facebook: SconzyMusic

