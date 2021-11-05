Top Stories

Listen to Sconzy’s debut single ‘Bad Gyal’ featuring Empress Afi

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago

 Following his sensational run to third place on Season 10 of TV3 Talented Kids back in 2019, promising Reggae/Afro-dancehall artist, Gershon Gadah aka Sconzy makes a lasting first impression with his eagerly awaited debut and the sky is truly the limit.

Talented newcomer, Sconzy unveils his first commercial single today, complete with an absorbing ambience and a feature from American-Ghanaian artist, Empress Afi. Stream or download Sconzy’s ‘Bad Gyal’ across all major digital platforms here:

Dubbed ‘Bad Gyal’, the new Afro-dancehall song is big on energy and rhythms and is powered by a distinct meld of vocals from the two artists, alongside a narrative that hinges on their searing infatuation for one another.

‘’It’s truly a dream come true to be finally out with my first single under a supportive music label. This is what I’ve always wanted and I’m ready to prove myself to music lovers far and wide. I hope fans enjoy ‘Bad Gyal’. Sconzy to the world’’, the young artist shared.

‘Bad Gyal’ is set to propel The Justice Experience Entertainment signee to full-blown stardom and secure a fan base for the 17-year-old, right in time for his takeover of the Dancehall genre in the years ahead.

Instagram: sconzymusic Twitter: @SconzyMusic Facebook: SconzyMusic

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker