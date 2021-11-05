Kkeda shakes up “Morley’s Ones to Watch” event in the UK

Afro-fusion star, Kkeda’s recent live performance in the UK at ‘Morley’ s Ones to Watch’ event was a long-awaited experience for her growing throng of fans.

In what was an exclusive one night only event on October 27, Kkeda charged up the ambience at a Morley store in London’s BOXPARK Shoreditch pop-up mall with singles ‘Cheating’, ‘Temper’ and ‘Hopeless Place’ – the latter being her most recent and finest to date. Listen to‘Hopeless Place’ here.

‘The crowd was amazing! I really love how they rocked with me on stage from start to finish. Their energy was through the roof and I could feel their passion in every word and that meant a lot to me’, shared the songbird.

‘At this rate, I simply can’t wait to unveil my new projects in the coming weeks’.

Kkeda is still in the United Kingdom as of the time of this write, promoting her recent single ‘Hopeless Place’ as she prepares to unleash her projects for the coming year. Stay tuned!

Morley’s Ones to Watch event gives emerging artists a platform to feel heard and just as important to the United Kingdom’s ever-evolving culture.

Morley’s grassroots approach is meant to extend their support to future generations, paving the way for homegrown trailblazers to share their artistry.



Instagram: kkedaofficial

Twitter: @kkedaofficial1

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!