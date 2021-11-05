Etuor: Boy Sonic announces his presence with debut song

Boy Sonic is the stage name of new Ghanaian musician Justice Arkhurst Kofi, who is signed onto Trouble Records.

He was born on March 11 as was raised in Teshie and Nungua by his parents Mr.Samuel Arkhurst and Mrs.Grace Amissah while attending Harmony International, Nungua Primary and JHS school.

Following the completion of the BECE, he was admitted to a trade job in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region.

Boy Sonic was inspired by artists including Kojo Antwi and Fuse ODG at a young age before he decided to make music in the year 2018.

He established himself as a promising artist when he first took to the stage to thrill the audience at Posilipo, Sakumono Beach.

He began professional music in the year 2020, after becoming acquainted with musicians such as Agorvey and Mintah.

He has officially released his debut single, “Etuor,” under Trouble Records.

His “Etuor” is on a huge challenge as anyone can join to win a sum of money.

Record yourself jamming to Boy Sonic’s song “#Etour” and upload it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat & Tiktok.

The video with the highest VIEWS & SHARES stands the chance of winning 2000GHC

Remember to use the hashtags #Etour or #EtourChallenge

