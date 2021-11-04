Quarme Zaggy rebrands as Mr Lova; drops tracklist & cover art for upcoming self titled ‘Mr Lova’ EP

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Quarme Zaggy has rebranded to Mr Lova and unleashed the official tracklist and cover for his upcoming Ep titled, Mr Lova.

According to him, the Ep is for his comeback into the music scene after a short break.

Quarme Zaggy has been a household name for many years but in a bid to reinvent himself and his artistry following his hiatus, he has decided to go by the showbiz name of Mr Lova which doubles as the title of his EP.

The Ep consists of 6 song which has just one feature, Rapper Flowking Stone.

The list of songs expected to be on the Ep include; Push It, Galamsey, Mframa which features Rapper Flowking Stone, Araba, Happy and Ehye Wo Bo.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!