Nino Dyce debuts with new song on 12th November

Budding Ghanaian female artiste, Nino Dyce, has announced the release of her debut single titled “On My Mind”.

Set for Friday, November 12th, the new single will hit the Digital Stores for her fans to finally have a feel of her voice.

Along with the song release will also be the release of the official video for the song “On My Mind”.

Nino Dyce has been honing her craft for some time now and feels there’s no better time than now to officially expose her creativity to the world.

Nino Dyce

About Nino Dyce

Her real name is Gifty Bio, from Ghana. She majors in Afrobeats, Afro Fusion, Soul. She launched her music career in the last quarter of 2021 after taking time to fine-tune her music talent.

Nino Dyce recorded her debut single “On My Mind” when she entered the studio with young Ghanaian music producer, Samsney.

Like what seemed a freestyle on a beat would later be known as her debut cut released in. November.

Just like many other young talents, she picked up her music career at a young age while listening to Asa, Akon and Jacob Banks.

Even before she got to know about these great musicians, she began singing in the church and playing drums and other percussion — her passion for music sparked from there.

“Singing has always been my secondary hobby after sports because I was naturally gifted in that. I started recording music professionally two months ago. Music is spiritual so I ride with the feeling when it comes” — (Nino Dyce).

Follow her on her social media platforms below:

Facebook: @NinoDyce

Instagram: @NinoDyce

YouTube: Nino Dyce

