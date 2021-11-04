Elizha sings about the rollercoaster of love on ‘Lijeje’

Born Michelle-Elizabeth, Elizha is a talented emerging Afro-fusion artist who is out with a new single titled “Lijeje”.

The young female musician was born to Ghanaian-Nigerian parents in Kumasi, Ghana but has lived majority of her life in Chicago, USA.

Growing up, Elizha has always been a music lover who participated in talent shows, sing during Christmas, Thanksgiving and other entertaining events throughout her middle school.

Elizha had her elementary school in Illinois, Chicago, moved to back to Ghana at age 15 and had her secondary school and tertiary at Yaa Asantewaa Senior High & University of Ghana respectively.

Elizha

At the tertiary level, she studied Music, Sociology & Social Work. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Social Work.

Officially ready to explore her music talent, Elizha released her debut single, RoadTown, on May 30th 2021 and also released her first EP titled “Lijeje” in early August 2021.

Here songs are currently available on all streaming platforms to listeners who will also enjoy the mellifluous voice of the vibrant musician.

Although not signed unto any label, Elizha is willing to fully commit to her music career and push it as much as she can with the little resources at her disposal.

“Lijeje” which also means calm, speaks on showing love to our special someone and not having that love reciprocated back which later tends to put one in a whole emotional rollercoaster. In the end if the love is meant to be.

Lijeje will be out on all platforms on the 7th November 2021, but be sure to stream the pre-release on Audiomack – https://audiomack.com/elizha-official/song/lijeje.

Connect with Elizha below:

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/elizhaofficial/

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/elizha_official/

Twitter : https://www.twitter.com/elizhaofficial

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!