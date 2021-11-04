Ebenezer Gaisie debuts with ‘Glory’

Gospel musician Ebenezer Gaisie on the 28th of October, 2021 released his debut single “Glory”, a prayer song that will minister to believers .

The spirit filled song which proclaims the wonders and the works of God’s Glory when “Believers” lift up their holy hands to worship.

Ebenezer Gaisie

Ebenezer Gaisie also doubles as an Officer with the Ghana National Fire Service of the Tema Regional Command.

Stream/download on all digital music stores – https://mipromo.ffm.to/ebenezergaisie-glory

Production credits goes to Mr. Cephas. As we enjoy this powerful prayer song kindly spread the word to support his ministry.

