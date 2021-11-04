Top Stories

Ebenezer Gaisie debuts with ‘Glory’

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 50 mins ago
Ebenezer Gaisie debuts with 'Glory'
Photo Credit: Ebenezer Gaisie

Gospel musician Ebenezer Gaisie on the 28th of October, 2021 released his debut single “Glory”, a prayer song that will minister to believers .

The spirit filled song which proclaims the wonders and the works of God’s Glory when “Believers” lift up their holy hands to worship.

Ebenezer Gaisie debuts with 'Glory'
Ebenezer Gaisie

Ebenezer Gaisie also doubles as an Officer with the Ghana National Fire Service of the Tema Regional Command.

Stream/download on all digital music storeshttps://mipromo.ffm.to/ebenezergaisie-glory

Production credits goes to Mr. Cephas. As we enjoy this powerful prayer song kindly spread the word to support his ministry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 50 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker