This Is Us! KobbySalm convenes 7 new urban Gospel acts on maiden EP dropping this November!

Ghana’s most prolific and biggest CHH export KobbySalm, is set to release his maiden EP this November titled “This is US”.

As a prelude to his EP in November, KobbySalm solicits the help of dubbing and fast rising CHH rappers in the Ghanaian Urban Gospel space.

The “This Is US” freestyle series featured seven artist who exhibited their rap prowess and dexterity in both English and the Ghanaian local language.

Trooth, KingMade, Tephlon, Terley, Lord Kess, GhCounty, Iris Musik, are the lucky few that made it to the freestyle session.

Each of the rappers detailed in their verses the need for the CHH community in Ghana to work in unity and to give out their best to glorify.

The release of the freestyle is out on KobbySalm’s YouTube channel and available for pre-save on all streaming platforms.

