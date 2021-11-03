Top Stories

This Is Us! KobbySalm convenes 7 new urban Gospel acts on maiden EP dropping this November!

Expect edifying bars from Trooth, KingMade, Tephlon, Terley, Lord Kess, GhCounty & Iris Musik.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
This Is Us! KobbySalm convenes 7 new urban Gospel acts on maiden EP dropping this November!
This Is Us! KobbySalm convenes 7 new urban Gospel acts on maiden EP dropping this November!

Ghana’s most prolific and biggest CHH export KobbySalm, is set to release his maiden EP this November titled “This is US”.

As a prelude to his EP in November, KobbySalm solicits the help of dubbing and fast rising CHH rappers in the Ghanaian Urban Gospel space.

The “This Is US” freestyle series featured seven artist who exhibited their rap prowess and dexterity in both English and the Ghanaian local language.

Trooth, KingMade, Tephlon, Terley, Lord Kess, GhCounty, Iris Musik, are the lucky few that made it to the freestyle session.

Each of the rappers detailed in their verses the need for the CHH community in Ghana to work in unity and to give out their best to glorify.

The release of the freestyle is out on KobbySalm’s YouTube channel and available for pre-save on all streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

No Fear! JAYANA exclaims in latest faith imbuing single

No Fear! JAYANA exclaims in latest faith imbuing single

3 days ago
Make I Know! Toowan8 recounts mistakes & makeups on new jam

Make I Know! Toowan8 recounts mistakes & makeups on new jam

4 days ago
Meet Baffour Anim: the musical artist who follows "no rules" in defining his own success

Meet Baffour Anim: the musical artist who follows “no rules” in defining his own success

4 days ago
Shatta Wale lauds IGP for measures against doom prophecies; joins Medikal in unfollowing almost everyone on IG!

Shatta Wale lauds IGP for measures taken against doom prophecies

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker