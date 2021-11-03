Nimako serves Ghana with classic hits on Akoma EP

After several months of starving his fans of music, the versatile Ghanaian Music genie drops his very first EP.

Titled “Akoma”, the EP comes with a power-packed catalogue of 6 tracks. This comes along with his full rebrand package to announce his mega exposure into the mainstream market with very good plugs.

Nimako as he’s known by in the music terrain takes a good dive into original Ghanaian sounds and puts together this classic masterpiece in which he embeds the mood of love to capture all ears and eyeballs as he reintroduces himself.

“Akoma” EP came up live on the digital stores few days ago but Nimako kept mute till he officially engages Radio and TV to amplify it.

Listen to “Akoma” EP here on Digital Stores: https://mipromo.ffm.to/nimako-akomaep

One of the songs “Kokoko” on the EP already is turning out to be the people’s favourite; it’s a Hiplife classic produced for Nimako by Legendary Ghanaian Music Producer, Zapp Mallet.

Explaining The Concept of “Akoma” EP:

“The motivation for putting all this together as an EP came from different people, different perspectives and different situations. All the songs on the album were created / made between different time frames” — Nimako.

“These songs carry different spirits and accentuates originality; you feel the Ghanaian signature and African spirit in all the songs and it’s a strategy to sell the Ghanaian sound to the world in recent embrace for Afro sounds globally which is known as Afrobeats.

There’s no better time than now to revive my brand with a new packaging and identity. And the EP title ‘Akoma’ even defines where I come from, my heritage.

It’s like selling my culture, country and continent to the audience within and beyond”, he added.

