Heartman spotted in Kempinski Hotel with alleged ‘Sugar Mummy’ – Photos

Beljam Record Artiste, Heartman has been spotted having fun with an elderly lady who has been tagged as his ‘Sugar Mummy’.

Pictures of the Ghanaian Afro hiphop music star and the supposed ‘Sugar Mummy’ has since been spread across various social media platforms.

This has pricked the curiosity of some of his fans who are asking if indeed the Clearing Agent’ crooner is indeed clearing ‘sugar mummies’.

Heartman who shared the picture on his Instagram page with an emoji covering the woman’s face tagged it;

“shE PreFers DaTE NiGht on EveRy FirSt daY of thE MoNth & LoVes to TaKe thE PhoTos DoN’t WaTch LaSt SliDe”

Meanwhile, Heartman has earlier revealed in some interviews that he is a virgin and that he doesn’t have a girlfriend but it looks like his recent post seems to contradict his earlier comments and fans are now asking questions if Heartman is still a virgin.

We have exclusive photos of the musician and the supposed pretty ‘sugar mummy’ as it’s said they went on a dinner date at Kempinski Hotel in Accra Ghana.

