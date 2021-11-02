Why wait 4 yrs to drop visuals for ‘Weak Point’? Cos it talks about your addictions? – Dr Cryme questioned

Top Stories

After such a long wait, Ghanaian crooner, Dr Cryme is finally out with the visuals to his 2017 jam tagged “Weak Point”

It comes off his album “Showtime” which actually seeks to inspire, empower and also takes you through the journey of an addict. 

In the song, he highlighted his battle with certain attitudes and addictions which includes womanizing, excessive alcohol intake, smoking, corruption etc and hopes to overcome them.

He also puts himself in the shoes of people dealing with several situations so listeners can easily relate to them.

“Weak Point” is one that everyone needs to watch since it involves things in everyday life. Enjoy below.

Follow him on social media via @drcryme on all platforms.

