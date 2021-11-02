I’m a German trapped in a Ghanaian body – Zapp Mallet jovially appeals to the German Embassy for asylum

Top Stories

Renowned ace music producer, Emmanuel Mallet known in showbiz as Zapp Mallet, has jovially alerted the German Embassy to grant him asylum.

The music producer has taken to his Twitter page to tweet about his confusion about his real nationality. According to Zapp Mallet, he does not feel like a Ghanaian but rather a citizen from Germany.

In a series of Tweets sighted on the page of the music producer, he claimed that he feels he is a German-born who has been trapped in the body of a Ghanaian hence needs help to relocate to his real country where he belongs.

Zapp Mallet in his tweets called on the German Embassy in Ghana to help him relocate back to his country. Adding that the struggles he is facing in Ghana are as a result of his ancestors not caring for him hence his wish to relocate to his roots.

He wrote:

Feel I’m a German trapped in a Ghanaian body…I’m appealing to the German embassy to help me come out of this Ghana body oo…

I’m just being myself. If identifying who I offend the ancestors then I’m sorry but do they know my struggles in this land? Are they concerned? Mk I think. German embassy, hear my appeal.”

