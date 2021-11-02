I was called an ex-convict by Shatta Wale & his fans; having a girlfriend isn’t easy let alone a side chick – Kwaw Kese

Ace rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, a.k.a Kwaw Kese has had his fair share of revenge on Shatta Wale following his recent arrest and has also narrated why he has no side chic.

Shatta Wale was recently arrested for allegedly faking a shooting incident in East Legon. This comes after he was prophesied to be shot by unknown gunmen on October 18, 2021. The Accra Circuit Court put him in police prison for one week, but he was granted GHc100,000 bail.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Kwaw Kese stated that he is now squared with the dancehall musician on the account Shatta Wale and his fans once made a mockery of him when he was also caught up with the law, tagging him as an ex-convict.

“One time, I was even called ex-convicts by him and his fans. And stuff like that. But you know God being so good now we all we are ex-convicts”, he said.

According to Kwaw Kese, it was rather unfortunate that his colleague, Shatta Wale had to suffer the same fate he suffered in 2015 when he was accused of smoking weed in public. He said that he believes Shatta Wale has learned his lessons and will never pull such a stunt ever again.

“It wasn’t something I was wishing it happens to any of my colleagues, but you know we don’t have charge of the law. The law can get a grip on you at any time. And I think that’s what happened.

It is really sad that my brothers had to go through it, but some of these things, you go through to learn a lesson. And I think a lesson has been learnt. You can’t be pranking people ruff-ruff like that, left and right,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale claims he was directed by God to sacrifice himself in order to eradicate the influx of false prophecies in the country.

Also, speaking in an interview on Kastle FM, Kwaw Kese stated that he has never nurtured the idea to have extramarital affairs because keeping up with even one woman has not been easy for him not to talk of multiple women.

“I don’t have a side girl because I’m not capable of it.” Having a girlfriend isn’t easy since it comes with its own set of problems. Imagine you’re having a fantastic time with your wife when your side woman sends you a message; it’ll ruin everything”, he said.

Even one lady is too much for us, and to add another to the mix… As for me, I’m not a fan of having a side girl. He added, “I really enjoy the one I’m having right now”, he added.

As a reminder, Kwaw Kese is married to the actress, Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour of Efiewura fame. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have been blessed with three kids.

