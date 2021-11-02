Top Stories

Feli Nuna shows off dance moves on private vacation

Feli Nuna shows off dance moves on private vacation
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna, signed onto the Off Da Ground record label, has left fans scratching their heads over a post she made.

The back-to-back hitmaker, who recently released a new banger titled “Anadwo,” was seen in a new video jamming to her latest song in a seductive manner while in a beautiful bikini.

The talented singer was seen giving out dance moves matching her lyrical choice for her new banger “Anadwo” while wearing a bikini on a vacation day out as water could be seen all around her at a private resort.

Feli Nuna sang word for word, matched it with her commanding signs, and nailed it perfectly while holding a beautiful transparent drinking jar in the video.

Feli Nuna, who first appeared on the Ghanaian music scene in 2012, is currently signed to Fuse ODG’s Off Da Ground record label.

An alumna of Coke Studio Africa 2016, she is known in Ghana for a number of singles including ‘I Like Am’, ‘Lose Control’, ‘Afro Magic’, ‘Dream’, and ‘Azumah’.

She has worked with Pappy Kojo, Stonebwoy and Kuami Eugene, and performed at international events including the Yaws Fashion Show in the Gambia and the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China.

