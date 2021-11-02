Fan gifts a pull-up banner of Shatta Wale to mum in London as he launches Shaxi in 1 week!

Just 7 days to the launching of Shatta Wale’s ride hailing service, Shaxi, a die-hard fan has gifted a pull-up banner revealing an image of the dancehall king to his mother in London.

Well, the young man who is obsessed with Shatta Wale surprised his mother with a banner of the iconic dancehall maestro as she celebrates her birthday in London.

As a reminder, despite the controversies he mostly engages in on social media, Shatta Wale happens to be one of the finest reggae/Dancehall acts Ghana has ever produced. His enormous contributions to the dancehall fraternity in Ghana make him one of the most recognizable musicians in Africa and the world at large.

See the photo below:

Recall, Shatta Wale took to social media to announce that he will be venturing into the transport business to improve the car commercial driving business in Ghana and better the lives of drivers and car owners in general.

He explained that he had heard of drivers and vehicle owners complaining and squabbling about being duped on several occasions and that he believed it would be a good idea to tackle the problem by establishing an effort that would benefit both parties.

Well, in the latest post he made on Facebook, Shatta Wale revealed that the business will be launched in just a week’s time as he assures Ghanaians of quality service.

He wrote; Finally the wait is over!!!!shaxi is launching in a week. Get ready to download the app and enjoy a new experience #shaxiisgoinglive

