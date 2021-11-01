Insane: Boorle Minick releases his second song for 2021

Record label Rebo Tribe’s young versatile Ghanaian artist Boorle Minick drops his second single this year titled “Insane”.

The song describes a toxic relationship and the whole drama it comes with which leaves one in a state of confusion and dismay .

He emphatically stated “This song is based on moods , thoughts and vibes which people can relate to in their everyday lives“.

This song was produced by Nigerian based producer Beat and mixed & mastered by Rebo Tribe’s very own Mantse Chills.

