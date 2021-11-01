Top Stories

Insane: Boorle Minick releases his second song for 2021

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Insane: Boorle Minick releases his second song for 2021
Insane: Boorle Minick releases his second song for 2021. Photo Credit: Boorle Minick

Record label Rebo Tribe’s young versatile Ghanaian artist Boorle Minick drops his second single this year titled “Insane”.

The song describes a toxic relationship and the whole drama it comes with which leaves one in a state of confusion and dismay .

He emphatically stated “This song is based on moods , thoughts and vibes which people can relate to in their everyday lives“.

This song was produced by Nigerian based producer Beat and mixed & mastered by Rebo Tribe’s very own Mantse Chills.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Booming by Boorle Minick & Kwame Yesu

Audio: Booming by Boorle Minick & Kwame Yesu

19th June 2019
My Own by Boorle Minick

Audio: My Own by Boorle Minick

29th May 2019
Disco Blues by Boorle Minick

Audio: Disco Blues by Boorle Minick

8th February 2019
We Nor Dey Fear by BlvcGxd, Boorle Minick & McRay

Audio: We Nor Dey Fear by BlvcGxd, Boorle Minick & McRay

16th January 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker