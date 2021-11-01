Fameye enstooled as ‘Wasa Nyankonton’ following successful star-studded Family Live Concert over the weekend!

Peter Fameyeh Bozah, well known as Fameye is from henceforth to be addressed as a chief in addition to his many laurels and accolades as an accomplished artiste.

He has, in an inaugural ceremony, been esteemed as chief by the traditional rulers of Wasa in the Western Region of Ghana.

The enstoolment was said to have happened on Saturday, 30th October 2021. Fameye was conferred with the title Wasa Nyankonton meaning the Rainbow of Wasa.

Fameye’s enstoolment is to recognize him for improving the name and image of the Wasa and Bogoso communities through his music, according to the area’s leader, Nana Sepre II.

“Famaye has raised the name of Wasaman and Bogoso. The name I want to give Fameye today among all the musicians in Ghana is ‘Wasa Nyankonton” the chief of Wasa said.

During his acceptance speech, Fameye expressed his undying gratitude to the traditional rulers of Wasa for honoring him with the chieftaincy title.

“I will like to thank the chief and elders for this title and honor gave me. I thank him so much and everyone present. I assure the chief and elders that I will not relent but work to lift the name of Wasaman. As a youth, I will deploy all means possible to help the youth,” he said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!