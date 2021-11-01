AK Songstress goes global with her ‘Jonathan’ monster hit single; peaks at #6 on Boomplay’s Top 100 Int. Songs chart!

One of Ghana’s few female Reggae/Dancehall sensations, Akosua Kwakye better known by her stage name AK Songstress has entered Boomplay’s Top 100 International Songs Charts with her Jonathan hit single!

Curated by Boomplay, the renowned chart currently features hits from the global names such as Adele, Ed Sheeran, Jason Derulo, Lil Nas X, Drake, Justin Bieber, Whitney Houston, among several others.

Peaking at #6 on 100-track chart, AK Songstress currently owns the singular bragging rights as one of two Ghanaian artistes to make an entry unto the highly coveted chart which now counts as a key aspect in collating Billboard rankings.

Next to her is Danny Beatz’ Bonoor which peaked at #29 and featured Kwamz and Flava. In view of this, Kuami Eugene recently came out to commend the songstress and entreat Ghanaians to patronize the hit single which seemed not to be making the deserving rounds in Ghana as much as it’s doing abroad.

Checks on YouTube show the song was uploaded on the video-sharing platform on September 24, 2021, has garnered almost 240,000 so far plus massive reactions from music lovers from all over the world who have fallen in love with the big tune.

