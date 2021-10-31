No Fear! JAYANA exclaims in latest faith imbuing single

Fast rising Gospel Minstrel, JAYANA has released a new song titled “No Fear” produced, mix and mastered by Peewezel (Cue Music Studio).

No Fear is an Afro Beat/ Highlife tune that gives hope to individuals in time of despair and crisis.

“If you’re going through a crisis in your life, this may be the nudge you need to turn and seek the Lord. Jesus offers hope for despair.” Jayana noted

In an interview, the multiple award-winner, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, known popularly as JAYANA, quoted Psalm 27:1 as her motivation for putting together this amazing piece.

“The LORD is my light and my salvation— whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life— of whom shall I be afraid? – Psalm 27:1”

She is also noted for her soul-touching ministrations, energetic performance, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music with her mesmerizing and captivating vocal.

Listen to the song here

