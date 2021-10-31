Top Stories

No Fear! JAYANA exclaims in latest faith imbuing single

No Fear is an Afro Beat/ Highlife tune that gives hope to individuals in time of despair and crisis.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 25 mins ago
No Fear! JAYANA exclaims in latest faith imbuing single
No Fear! JAYANA exclaims in latest faith imbuing single Photo Credit: JAYANA

Fast rising Gospel Minstrel, JAYANA has released a new song titled “No Fear” produced, mix and mastered by Peewezel (Cue Music Studio).

No Fear is an Afro Beat/ Highlife tune that gives hope to individuals in time of despair and crisis.

“If you’re going through a crisis in your life, this may be the nudge you need to turn and seek the Lord. Jesus offers hope for despair.” Jayana noted

In an interview, the multiple award-winner, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, known popularly as JAYANA, quoted Psalm 27:1 as her motivation for putting together this amazing piece.

“The LORD is my light and my salvation— whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life— of whom shall I be afraid? – Psalm 27:1”

She is also noted for her soul-touching ministrations, energetic performance, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music with her mesmerizing and captivating vocal.

Listen to the song here

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 25 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Patapaa vexed! Comes at artistes denigrating his brand after loosing deals

Patapaa vexed! Comes at artistes denigrating his brand after loosing deals

5 days ago
2021 GUGMA: Jayana grabs Contemporary Artiste and song of the year awards

2021 GUGMA: Jayana grabs Contemporary Artiste and Song of the Year awards

6 days ago
DopeNation sabotaged over banger drought; placards hit the streets!

DopeNation sabotaged over banger drought; placards hit the streets!

6 days ago
Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 42: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker