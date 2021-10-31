Top Stories

Baba Nagode! Aduhemaa taps the versatile Dave Da MusicBox for Gospel Afrobeat chune on Nov. 5

The thanksgiving song is off her Trinity album

Gospel Minstrel, Aduhemaa is yet to release another powerful single titled Baba Nagode [Thank You Lord] from her Trinity album

The Afrobeat song will get gospel music lovers on their feet as she features francophone sounds and lyrics with an amazing artist, Dave Da Musicbox.

Aduhemaa believes this song will put praise on the hearts of many both believers and unbelievers.

“Our aim for this song is to get people who have not heard about God in wonder of who we celebrate in this song. We pray it reaches the world and causes hearts to accept Jesus as their savior.” Aduhemaa quotes

Baba Nagode is set to be released on the 5th of November 2021. Follow and subscribe to her YouTube channel to get updated when it is released.

