We Party! Amalina finally shows her face

Singer Amalina has revealed her face after having released 3 songs already to test the waters which further revealing how she has ZERO competition.

But the young sprouting Ghanaian musician has just made a statement that she’s here to write her own narrative with her latest cut “We Party”.

She drops “We Party”, her 4th official single, and this song is going to get the whole world talking.

Stream/download on all digital stores: https://onerpm.link/626078518091

With an official video already shot for the song in South Africa, dropping soon just after this monster of a banger!

“We Party” would come off as a very controversial song that somehow eulogizes weed smokers having a good time with their party.

Explaining the song would mean taking the juice out of it so take a listen to it here (below) yourself and make your own assessment.

Signed to JR Music, Amalina does World Music — a combination of Afrobeats, Highlife, Hiplife, Afro Fusion, Dancehall, Reggae, RnB, Hiphop.

Amalina

Amalina isn’t the artiste who wants to be boxed in one genre; for her, music has to be global and communicate all the worldly sounds, lyrics and ensembles.

She is from Ghana, in Africa, she does indigenous African music (Highlife, Afrobeats) as well as Reggae, Dancehall, Soca.

She’s versatile in RnB, Soul and even Hiphop — she just wants to be known as a “Musician” with no limits to genre.

Born on November 27th in 1995 as Amegah Paulina Timson. She loved music while growing up but it became a passion later in life during school.

She joined the school choir and later began recording in studios in 2nd Year of her High School (in 2013).

