Shatta Wale has a message for Samini; readies another banger with Medikal & Fella based on prison experience!

In the wake of events that led to the arrest of Shatta Wale, fans have come out to show solidarity even to the extent of reporting Samini and he is also cooking a hit with Medikal and Fella Makafui.

Shatta Wale has asked one of his fans to look for Samini for him to probably repeat what he said in his absence while he was being held in captivity to his face.

The Gringo hitmaker has been vibing with his legions of fans on Facebook since he was temporarily released from prison and during the moment, one fan informed him that while he was away, Samini was badmouthing him.

The lady, Daina Gulliver told Wale that Samini called him ‘mumu’ hence it rightly sets the tone for a beef tournament to satisfy the Beef Nation. To this end, Shatta Wale asked her to look for him so he knows when he can beef him officially.

However, a viral video has popped up of Shatta Wale, Medikal and wife, Fella Makafui in Shatta’s studio recording a new banger based on their prison experiences.

Netizens have since reacted to the video and anticipation has been switched a notch higher for the banger that has been rumored to be titled either “Doom Prophet or DTB-Deeper Than Blood”.

