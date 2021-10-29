Nana Abayie links up with Kofi Owusu Peprah for uplifting Gospel tune; Redeemed

Nana Abayie, a renowned US based Ghanaian worshipper has featured fast rising Ghanaian gospel artiste Kofi Peprah in a latest single titled ‘’Redeemed’’.

‘’Redeemed’’ is a declaration of freedom and liberation from the plots of the enemy and gives an assurance to believers of the saving power of Jesus Christ through His death and resurrection.

According to Nana Abayie, ‘’Redeemed’’ was inspired by the Holy Spirit and He hopes the lyrics will be words of affirmation and announce freedom to everyone who listens to it.

‘’Redeemed’’ was recorded and produced in Ghana by Seven records. The masterpiece is now available on all digital music platforms.

BRIEF ABOUT NANA ABAYIE.

Nana Abayie is a worship leader and a drummer at his local church, a worshipper and a songwriter.

He was born, raised and had up to a secondary school education in Ghana. He later relocated to Massachusetts, in the United States of America where he has been till now.

Nana has a unique background which blends in a mix bag of cultural and social exposures and more importantly his personal relationship with God that has shaped who he is today. This gives him a lot of confidence, passion and intimacy in his style of worship and choice of lyrics.

He is a multi-talented young man, who carries a lot of enthusiasm in his belly. Indeed, it is this sense of enthusiasm and positive thinking that drives him to be focused and reach out for excellence in his career and life in general.

He has a strong passion to mentor and be a role model to teenage children as he touches their lives with the gospel.

Interestingly, he attaches the same zeal to his music ministry, thus, he views his ministry as a way of impacting lives and bringing them to the saving knowledge of our Lord Jesus.

Although we can’t rule out the fact that there is a pure business side to most ministry initiatives for which music is not an exception, the core of his ministry is to reach out and touch lives, reach out and spread the love of Christ and to heal the world through worship

