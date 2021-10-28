Top Stories

Last Verse! Strongman delivers mic-dropping bars in new audiovisual ahead of ‘The Tape’ EP this Friday!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Last Verse! Strongman delivers mic-dropping bars in new audiovisual ahead of 'The Tape' EP this Friday!
Last Verse! Strongman delivers mic-dropping bars in new audiovisual ahead of 'The Tape' EP this Friday! Photo Credit: Strongman /Twitter

Just a day to the release of his third studio collective ‘The Tape EP’, multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Strongman voices out on a thought-provoking braggadocious single ‘Last Verse’ with visuals directed by KobbyShots.

On the low melodic instrumentation wastes no time in drawing listeners into the feels with his excellent delivery and story-telling cleverness. Stream Last Verse by Strongman here.

Speaking about how levelheaded he has become to the politics and perks of the showbiz industry to where his focus has been currently, Strongman continuously dazzles and amazes fans.

Loved for his intelligent lyricism and spot on delivery, the rapper backs his claim as the best rap artist in the country on this song.

Last Verse comes off as the last song off his The Tape EP (preorder here). Production credit goes to TubhaniMuzik.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 36: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

12th September 2021
African Boogie by Nana Ama feat. Strongman

Audio: African Boogie by Nana Ama feat. Strongman

11th September 2021
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 35: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5th September 2021
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 34: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

29th August 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker