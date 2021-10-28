Article 71: Sasco rallies Ghanaians on ‘Krom Ay3 Shi’

Sani Siba, also known as Sasco, has been making music for almost a decade with musical style including Dancehall/Reggae, Highlife, and Afropop.

Sasco is influenced by Stonebwoy and Busy Signal in his music; and is motivated by the things around him, which drives him to write impactful songs.

His most recent song, “Article 71 (Krom Ay3 Shi)” discusses how Ghanaians are subjected to hardship and poor economic management by the country’s leaders.

Per his own estimation, he will be an outstanding dancehall/reggae artist in the Ghanaian space with an African extension in the next five years.

He is working on a project with Fancy Gadam that will be released in November 2021.

Listen and Stream below:

https://audiomack.com/sasco-gh-2/song/article-71

https://music.apple.com/us/album/article-71-krom-aye-shi-single/1589056771

https://open.spotify.com/album/0IcfLiN18ietW00TY0W75f

http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09HV3FTLY

