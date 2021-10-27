B3 Gye! D-Black taps 2 of Ghana’s biggest dance crews for latest audiovisual

This is such a refreshing explosion of the dance culture on D-Black’s Amapiano and Afrobeats fusion of a banger tagged Enjoyment Minister 2 but he calls it ‘B3Gye’ off his upcoming ‘Loyalty’ Deluxe Album.

If you’re an avid follower of Ghana’s energetic dance culture you’d know these are the leaders, Dancegod Lloyd and Incredible Zigi.

But alas for the weirdest reason, they have never worked together till now. B3 Gye is officially a dance move curated by D-Black and these two dance icons for the tune.

With a series of ‘B3Gye’ dance off’s lined up by the GhanaBwoy in November and December in Accra , Takoradi , Kumasi and more with up to 20,000 ghc in cash prizes, dancers gear up, it’s about to be a hot Christmas !

Stream, learn the dance moves and Enjoy the music video for #B3Gye by D-Black.

