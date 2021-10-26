Shatta Wale granted bail just in time for the Queens Relay Baton!

Top Stories

He was granted a GHS 100k together with the 3 others he was arrested with!

Shatta Movement has a cause of relief after their head honcho, Shatta Wale was granted bail in the early hours of today, 26th October, 2021 by the Accra High Court.

The lawyers of Shatta Wale fought for bail for the artist by using his reputation and personality as a stronghold to the court. They argued that Shatta Wale is not a flight risk and will not escape from the country.

Shatta Wale was granted bail with his three other colleagues including his personal assistant who spread the news. Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yussif and Eric Venator were also granted bail.

The artist and his colleagues have been granted a GH100,000 bail with surety. The case has however been adjourned to November 9th.

Shatta Wale and his team members were arrested a few days ago after they played a prank by circulating false information about his shootings. The personal assistant Nana Doe shared on his status that the artist has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot at East Legon

