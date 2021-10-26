Patapaa vexed! Comes at artistes denigrating his brand after loosing deals

Being a famous hitmaker in his own rights, Patapaa Amisty has expressed his dislike over the fact that colleague artiste degrade his name and brand in their lyrics which has made him loose brand ambassadorial deals.

The “One Corner” hitmaker has in recent times been in the news following an ‘attack’ on multiple-award-winning rapper Sarkodie and his wife, with many calling for an apology from Patapaa for some unpleasant words used.



But Patapaa remains unrepentant over the words he used and said he would render no apology considering the damage Sarkodie and some other musicians have caused with regard to the damage to his brand and music career.

“People have said all kinds of things against me following my comments on Sarkodie but they fail to recognize the damage he has caused my brand. I have lost ambassadorial deals due to some of the wordplays in his songs and for me that is unfair.



“I have lost the respect of many people in the industry due to some unpleasant lyrics used on me by other artistes and has had a negative effect on my career which has stalled my progress as a musician.



“My family and friends also feel aggrieved with some unpleasant words used on me and sometimes I feel the music industry is unfair to me,” he told GNA Entertainment in an interview.

Patapaa called for fairness from all music industry stakeholders as he also deserves the same respect they give to other top musicians.

