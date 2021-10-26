Top Stories

Patapaa vexed! Comes at artistes denigrating his brand after loosing deals

His recent fury against Sarkodie & wife seems to compliment his latest hit tune!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Patapaa vexed! Comes at artistes denigrating his brand after loosing deals
Patapaa vexed! Comes at artistes denigrating his brand after loosing deals

Being a famous hitmaker in his own rights, Patapaa Amisty has expressed his dislike over the fact that colleague artiste degrade his name and brand in their lyrics which has made him loose brand ambassadorial deals.

The “One Corner” hitmaker has in recent times been in the news following an ‘attack’ on multiple-award-winning rapper Sarkodie and his wife, with many calling for an apology from Patapaa for some unpleasant words used.

But Patapaa remains unrepentant over the words he used and said he would render no apology considering the damage Sarkodie and some other musicians have caused with regard to the damage to his brand and music career.

“People have said all kinds of things against me following my comments on Sarkodie but they fail to recognize the damage he has caused my brand. I have lost ambassadorial deals due to some of the wordplays in his songs and for me that is unfair.

“I have lost the respect of many people in the industry due to some unpleasant lyrics used on me by other artistes and has had a negative effect on my career which has stalled my progress as a musician.

“My family and friends also feel aggrieved with some unpleasant words used on me and sometimes I feel the music industry is unfair to me,” he told GNA Entertainment in an interview.

Patapaa called for fairness from all music industry stakeholders as he also deserves the same respect they give to other top musicians.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

I was the first Ghanaian artiste to hop on the Amapiano Wave - Ohenentow Brags

I was the first Ghanaian artiste to hop on the Amapiano Wave – Ohenentow Brags

5 days ago
DJ Breezy highlights 9 Nigerian hits that are basically Highlife; expresses disappointment in Ghanaians

DJ Breezy highlights 9 Nigerian hits that are basically Highlife; expresses disappointment in Ghanaians

6 days ago
A lucky fan could soon be going on a date with Gyakie!

A lucky fan could soon be going on a date with Gyakie!

6 days ago
Larruso taps Bella Shmurda, Samini, KelvynBoy, J.Derobie, M.anifest & Suzzway for; New Gen EP

Larruso taps Bella Shmurda, Samini, KelvynBoy, J.Derobie, M.anifest & Suzzway for; New Gen EP

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker