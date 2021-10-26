Top Stories

Medikal granted GHS 100k bail; loses MTN gig to Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene will now be replacing him for his Sunyani Suncity gig

Medikal granted GHS 100k bail; loses MTN gig to Kuami Eugene
Medikal granted GHS 100k bail; loses MTN gig to Kuami Eugene Photo Credit: Medikal

Samuel Adu Frimpong, widely known as Medikal who got remanded for 5 days after brandishing a gun on social media has reportedly been granted a GHc100,000 bail by the court with one surety.

Medikal was arrested on Thursday night by the police for brandishing a gun in a viral video sighted on social media. He was arraigned before the court for five days at the Ankaful Maximum Prison in the Central region.

Well, a recent update on his case suggests that he has been granted a bail of GHc100,000 with one surety.

Earlier, we reported that the rapper has been replaced by the Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene for the Suncity Fest’21 musical concert in Sunyani.

He was billed along with Kelvyn Boy but unfortunately, organizers had to postpone the show due to Medikal’s current predicament.

