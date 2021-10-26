Go Low! Darkua releases new Amapiano-influenced single

Following the success of her debut single “Amalelor”, Afro fusion artist Darkua has released her second single of the year titled Go Low.

Go Low has already received exclusive plays on four of Ghana’s top radio stations i.e. Guide Radio 91.5, Hitz FM 103.9, Asaase Radio 99.5, and YFM Kumasi 102.5

“Go Low” shows Darkua towing the lines of Busiswa and Sha Sha by tapping and showcasing her versatility in embracing the new Amapaino sound.

Go Low was produced, mixed and mastered by Producer UglyxTough

Go Low talks about the intimacy in relationships and being there for your partner at all times. Go low explores the part of relationships where you are allowed to feel vulnerable and loved.

Darkua uses the lyrics “Tell me how you like it, And I’ll come through, yeah, For you my baby, Oh yeah, you drive me crazy Tsɔɔmɔ mi bɔ ni osumɔ lɛ, No nɔɔŋ ni ma fee maha bo, (Tell Me how You Like It That’s exactly what I’ll do for you) I want you only, I pray for you, my baby” to affirm her love for her partner being the listening and caring lover she can be.

Most of Darkua’s songs are churned from conversations and experiences she’s had interacting with friends and family.

Get Go Low on your preferred digital music store – https://linktr.ee/darkua

Darkua states: “With Go Low, a close friend, told me a story about an experience she had with a guy. She details how she always made herself vulnerable for him, it was one of the best things that happened to her.”

Go Low will resonate with every listener as it perfectly blends Afrobeats and Amapiano.

