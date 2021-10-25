Kwaw Kese & Okyeame Kwame-assisted ‘You Are Not Alone’ project by Meredith O’Connor pitched for Grammys

Kwaw Kese & Okyeame Kwame could be bagging Ghana’s first ever Grammy Award after they got featured in an international project, You Are Not Alone, masterminded by an American artiste, Meredith O’Connor’s.

The duo was part of various artiste who featured on the song, You Are Not Alone which is in contention for the Best Global Music Performance. The song which is a Grammy nomination consideration features various from Africa who helped sing the chorus.

It starred Mary Wilson, Meredith O’Connor, Ruggero, Minzy, Rekaado Banks, Asees Kaur, Syndee Winters, Kwaw Kese, Abbas Jaafar, Kodie Shane, Ar’mon & Trey, Di Ferrero, Iuliana Beregoi, Rebecca Black, J3tt, Okyeame Kwame, Sound Sultan, Mackenzie Sol, and more.

Meredith O’Connor is the Celebrity Youth Activist for the NGOCSD-NY supporting the United Nations and communities globally; a Radio Hit Recording Artist, and has been deemed an icon in antibullying by The City of Los Angeles, and recognized as such at the United Nations.

She has played to packed audiences globally and her hit songs are known by millions around the world. Her music has been featured on Teen Nick and Radio Disney.

Her activism for antibullying and mental health is credited with saving and changing the lives of her fans. She has been a leading force in the cause of ending bullying and promoting mental health, as well as being recognized for positively influencing the entertainment industry as a whole and recently speaking alongside Charles Schwab, Doris Kearns Goodwin, and Khan Academy’s Salman Khan, being recognized as a leader in her industry.

She has also been recognized for her work by members of the United States Congress and the City of Los Angeles. O’Connor is honored to serve on the Advisory Board of the NGO for Sustainable Development, NY. The singer-songwriter, actress and former Model is currently based in Los Angeles, and New York. Her latest release is a star-studded international collaboration, titled You Are Not Alone (International).’

With some of the biggest names from K-Pop, to Bollywood, Afropop, and more, celebrities from all over the world unite to raise funds and awareness to mental health through the messaging of the song (Wikipedia)

