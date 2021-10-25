Aside the President, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata have been shortlisted for Queen’s Baton Relay!

Three of Ghana’s top acts, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy have been selected to carry the Queen’s Baton Relay for the 2022 Commonwealth Games when it arrives in Ghana.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

Priviledged participants are to carry the Queen’s message placed inside the baton visiting all 72 Commonwealth countries.

The Relay was launched on October 7, 2021, which will then embark on a 294-day adventure across Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.

The Queen's Baton Relay has successfully touched down in Ghana ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Queen's Baton was brought from Sierra Leone by Alie Gibril Koroma.

President @NAkufoAddo will be the first baton bearer. pic.twitter.com/WfMVbmAKC9 — GHANA OLYMPIC COMMITTEE🇬🇭 (@GhanaOlympic) October 25, 2021

More than 7,500 baton bearers will be trusted to carry the baton during the Relay – a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In a Tweet, the Ghana Olympics Committee said the Balon team will arrive in Ghana on Monday from 26th – 28th October 2021.

It added that the Baton will travel across the principal streets of Accra, Tema and Kumasi. Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo will first receive it in a short ceremony.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale is spending a one week remand time at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison after pleading not guilty to the charge of publication of false news that caused fear and panic.

His next court appearance is slated for Tuesday, October 26, 2021. It is however not yet clear whether he will be granted bail to enable him to carry the baton as planned.

