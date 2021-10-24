Top Stories

Abban readies new song, 'Straight & Tight' on Nov 19

The song will come with beautiful club themed video shot & directed by Prince Dovlo.

Abban readies new song, ‘Straight & Tight’ on Nov 19 Photo Credit: Abban

Ghanaian musician, Abban is set to release his much anticipated song dubbed ‘Straight & Tight’ which is set captivate audiences both home and abroad.

The versatile dancehall singer and songwriter shared the official album art for his forthcoming single via his social media handles and announced that the song will be released on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The song will also be accompanied by a beautiful club themed video shot and directed by Prince Dovlo.

Ahead of the Christmas festivities, Straight and Tight will serve as Abban’s debut song of the year, 2021 following a successful release of his 5-track EP, ‘The Otherside‘.  

