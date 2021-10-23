Mr PurpleMusik drops African Girls with Kelvyn Boy

New artist Mr PurpleMusik has released a new song titled African Girls, an afrobeat genre tune featuring Kelvyn Boy.

African Girls talks about the beauty, great attitude, and wonderful characteristics of the African woman in a melodious way.

Kelvyn Boy keeps his verse crisp and sweet with a rhythm that sticks with you even when the song is done.

African Girls was produced by Mix Masta Garzy.

Follow Mr PurpleMusik on social media

@mrpurplemusik