Top Stories

Mr PurpleMusik drops African Girls with Kelvyn Boy

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Mr PurpleMusik drops African Girls with Kelvyn Boy
Photo Credit: Mr PurpleMusik

New artist Mr PurpleMusik has released a new song titled African Girls, an afrobeat genre tune featuring Kelvyn Boy.

African Girls talks about the beauty, great attitude, and wonderful characteristics of the African woman in a melodious way.

Kelvyn Boy keeps his verse crisp and sweet with a rhythm that sticks with you even when the song is done.

African Girls was produced by Mix Masta Garzy.

Follow Mr PurpleMusik on social media
@mrpurplemusik

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

18th July 2021
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 27: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

11th July 2021
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4th July 2021
Champions League by Wendy Shay feat. Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Quamina MP & Kofi Mole

Video Premiere: Champions League by Wendy Shay feat. Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Quamina MP & Kofi Mole

2nd July 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker