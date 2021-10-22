Gospel act, Perpetual Didier confesses Sarkodie as her crush!

Vibrant Gospel minstrel, Perpetual Didier has opened up about the love and relationship aspect of her life and as such has named Sarkodie as his crush.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM, Perpetual Didier revealed that people have been pressuring her to get married but her reason for not tying the knot yet is because the man she wished to spend the rest of her life with is already married.

According to her, she has a serious crush on Sarkodie and anytime she sees him, she burst into laughter because she really likes him a lot.

When asked if she is aware Sarkodie is already married, Perpetual Didier said that she wouldn’t have declined the request should she get the chance to marry the rapper.

However, we believe that her revelation was just to prevent people from pressuring her with marriage since the only man she had wanted to embark on a life journey with is already married.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!