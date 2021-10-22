Top Stories

Gospel act, Perpetual Didier confesses Sarkodie as her crush!

Her latest 'I get Money' single is out now everywhere! Stream here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Gospel act, Perpetual Didier confesses Sarkodie as her crush!
Gospel act, Perpetual Didier confesses Sarkodie as her crush!

Vibrant Gospel minstrel, Perpetual Didier has opened up about the love and relationship aspect of her life and as such has named Sarkodie as his crush.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM, Perpetual Didier revealed that people have been pressuring her to get married but her reason for not tying the knot yet is because the man she wished to spend the rest of her life with is already married.

According to her, she has a serious crush on Sarkodie and anytime she sees him, she burst into laughter because she really likes him a lot.

When asked if she is aware Sarkodie is already married, Perpetual Didier said that she wouldn’t have declined the request should she get the chance to marry the rapper.

However, we believe that her revelation was just to prevent people from pressuring her with marriage since the only man she had wanted to embark on a life journey with is already married.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kwaku Frimpong to the world! French Ligue 1 Side Clermont players sing Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' word for word!

Kwaku Frimpong to the world! French Ligue 1 Side Clermont players sing Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ word for word!

4 days ago
She doesn't have to explain why she is wearing a ring- Arnold defends Joyce Blessing

She doesn’t have to explain why she is wearing a ring- Arnold defends Joyce Blessing

4 days ago
Je M'appelle by Darkovibes feat. Davido

2021 Week 41: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Ginger! Tina Brown Africa teases upcoming single off debut EP this November

Ginger! Tina Brown Africa teases upcoming single off debut EP this November

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker