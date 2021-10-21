RVSOP Entertainment launched; D. Drizz, Gilly Craine & Rhyims unveiled as signed artistes

Douglas Ekene Okafor. aka D.Drizz a Ghanaian/Nigerian entrepreneur and musician with a strong passion for entertainment, has launched a new Record Label RVSOP- an abbreviation for abbreviation for Rich Voltage Swag on Point.

Speaking on his new venture, RVSOP boss (D. Drizz) explained that his passion for good music coupled with the pain of seeing many talented music artistes struggle to realize their potentials in the Ghanaian music industry motivated the debut of RVSOP.

As a front-line music lover, A& R and critic, D. Drizz has noticed the potentials of untapped, unreleased huge pool of talents that exist among the Ghanaian youth and wants to help create an avenue for more of them to flourish and become music super stars.

In making the announcement, Douglas Ekene Okafor D. Drizz said, “In recent Times there has been an increase in visibility of Nigerian and Ghanaian music and its influence on contemporary music around the world.

My team and I are perfectly placed to support, nurture and help develop artists and musicians from Ghana, whilst creating opportunities for new talent from Ghana to reach the widest possible audience.”

He also added “I am delighted to be officially launching RVSOP at such an exciting time for African music around the world. It’s a huge statement of belief in our local music talent. The signings we have already made show our ambition to help our artists reach the widest global audience and we are looking forward to working closely with our partners around the world to make that happen.”

The artistes announced at the ceremony was Afrobeat Singer D. Drizz, Gilly Craine an Afrolive singer known in real life as Quashie Gilbert and Rhyime an Afropop singer called Prince Owusu Ampedu.

Speaking at their unveiling, Singer Prince Owusu Ampedu known as Rhyime who a grandson of llegend Nana Ampadu said that “I am delighted to join RVSOP, we’ve been working in the background for long and I am excited that finally my dream of becoming a mainstream act is coming to Life”

On his part Gilly Craine also thanked the CEO of the label for the opportunity “The CEO of the label is like my brother aside business this is also a family thing so I’m excited that hes putting me on… Ghana should watch out for me”

The label also operates an ultra-modern state of art studio located in Accra which is also the home of Multiple award-winning producers Redemption Beatz and Moni Beats.

